James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
ANTOINETTE C. (Faillace) CAMPBELL

ANTOINETTE C. (Faillace) CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL
ANTOINETTE C. (née Faillace)


Formerly of Pittston, PA, on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Wife of the late Charles E. Campbell; mother of Mary Ann Hendrickson (Robert), Antoinette Jaffe (Lawrence), and Charles E. Jr. (Debra Gee). Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grand-children and by a brother, Patrick Faillace. Sister of her late brothers, Frank and James Faillace and her late sisters, Carmella Lucia and Rose Bocolo.
Antoinette was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Sacred Heart Society and the NARFE Chapter #1301.
Evening Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 P.M., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downing-town PA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Church, 120 St. Elizabeth Dr., Chester Springs, where family and friends will be received from 9 to 9:45 A.M. Interment will be at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday in St. Dominic Church Cemetery, Philadelphia.
To send online condolences, please visit

jamesterryfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019
