ANTOINETTE E. "TONI"
89 years of age, of Voorhees, NJ., formerly of West Chester and Broomall, PA., passed away on March 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Farsaci (nee Rubei). Dear sister of the late Jennie and Frank E. Farsaci. Also survived by her loving cousins and 3 nieces.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass Saturday 10:30 A.M., St. Pius X Church, Broomall, PA, where the family will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:25 A.M. in Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Arr.
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Sq., PA. (610-353-6300)
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019