Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
ANTOINETTE (Berardi) MECOLI

ANTOINETTE (Berardi) MECOLI Notice
MECOLI
ANTOINETTE (nee Berardi)
June 21, 2019. Devoted wife of Guido. Beloved mother of Annette (Joseph) Rugnetta, Richard Mecoli and the late Robert. Sister of Philip Berardi and the late Marie Pompo. Precious grandmother of Michael and Justin Rugnetta. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Wednesday 8:30 to 11 A.M. St. Gabriel Church. Funeral Mass will begin 11 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made in her memory to St. Gabriel Church, 2917 Dickin-son St., Phila., PA 19146.
www.baldifuneralhome.com


Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019
