Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
7900 Oxford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-1006
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTOINETTE MAX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTOINETTE P. (Pappa) MAX

Notice Condolences Flowers

ANTOINETTE P. (Pappa) MAX Notice
MAX
ANTOINETTE P. (nee Pappa)
"Sissy", of Phila, on April 12, 2019, age 92. Predeceased by her husband Edward; parents Philip and Rose (nee Feo) Papa. Survived by her sister Rose Stella (late Umberto "Al"); nieces and nephews Diane Lewis (Ronald), Roseann Lentin, Denise Moffa (Albert), Robert Stella (Barbara), and Richard Stella (Diva). Also surviving are many great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Antoinette's Life Celebration on Wed. April 17, 2019 beginning at 9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:15 A.M. at St. Cecilia R.C. Church 535 Rhawn St, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Antoinette's memory to Philadelphia Fire Dept - Engine 56, Medic 48 832 Rhawn St, Phila., PA 19111 would be greatly appreciated.

Family services entrusted to Dean/Geitner/Givnish Life Celebration Home.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now