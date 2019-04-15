|
MAX
ANTOINETTE P. (nee Pappa)
"Sissy", of Phila, on April 12, 2019, age 92. Predeceased by her husband Edward; parents Philip and Rose (nee Feo) Papa. Survived by her sister Rose Stella (late Umberto "Al"); nieces and nephews Diane Lewis (Ronald), Roseann Lentin, Denise Moffa (Albert), Robert Stella (Barbara), and Richard Stella (Diva). Also surviving are many great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Antoinette's Life Celebration on Wed. April 17, 2019 beginning at 9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:15 A.M. at St. Cecilia R.C. Church 535 Rhawn St, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Antoinette's memory to Philadelphia Fire Dept - Engine 56, Medic 48 832 Rhawn St, Phila., PA 19111 would be greatly appreciated.
Family services entrusted to Dean/Geitner/Givnish Life Celebration Home.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 15, 2019