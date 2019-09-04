Home

Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home
15 E 4TH ST
Media, PA 19063
(610) 566-3755
For more information about
ANTOINETTE SCULLI
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Kevin's Church
200 W. Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kevin's Church
200 W. Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
ANTOINETTE "TONI" (Ruggiero) SCULLI


1945 - 2019
ANTOINETTE "TONI" (Ruggiero) SCULLI
SCULLI
ANTOINETTE "TONI"
(née Ruggiero)


73, of Springfield, on August 30, 2019.
Beloved wife of Richard N. Sculli; mother of Monica McCullough (Robert) of Plymouth Meeting and Richard V. Sculli (Heather) of Morton; grandmother of Phoebe and Declan McCullough; sister of Joanne Brandt. Predeceased by sister, Carole Susco.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 A.M. Thurs., Sept. 5th at St. Kevin's Church, 200 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Calling: 9:30 - 11:00 A.M. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Arr.: RIGBY HARTING & HAGAN FUNERAL HOME.
www.haganfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019
