Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Church
10th and Dickinson Streets
Age 22, August 16, 2019. Beloved son of Jean (nee Morrison) and Mario Mangini. Loving brother of Domenique (Joe Romano) and Mario Mangini. Uncle of Joseph Romano, Jr. Grandson of Rita (nee Masse) and the late Domenick Mangini and Barbara and the late John Morrison. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, Cousins and Friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing TUESDAY Evening 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and WEDNESDAY morning 8 A.M. to 9 A.M. at The Monti-Rago Funeral Home, Inc., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson St. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests contributions be made to in Antonio's Memory (A wish Recipient), 5 Valley Square Suite 210, Blue Bell, Pa 19422.
www.montiragofuneralhome.com


Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019
