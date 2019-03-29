Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
ARLENE CHERNOFF

ARLENE CHERNOFF Notice
CHERNOFF
ARLENE
March 27, 2019, of Marlton, NJ. Beloved wife of Burton Chernoff. Loving mother of Eddie (Lisa) Chernoff, Sue (Bruce Becker) Lauf and Debbie (Vince) Rocha. Devoted grandmother of Dan (Stephanie) Lauf, Mike Lauf (Kaitlyn Nerpouni), Samantha (Tony) Morash, Scott Chernoff, Jessica Rocha, Matthew Rocha, Coby Becker and Keenan (Brittany) Becker. Tickled pink great grandmother of Eleanor, Isaac and Lily. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, beginning 12:00 Noon at the restaurant at The Weston Club, 2215 Hailey Drive, Marlton, NJ. Contribu-tions can be made to , www.cancer.org.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019
