FARNAN
ARLENE (nee McBride)
Age 87, On Nov. 23, 2019 of Daytona Beach Shores, FL. formerly of Phila. Peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Paul; loving mother of Paul (Barbara), Michele (Joe) Murray, Deborah, Daniel (Judith), William (Rose) and Kevin (Symantha); proud grandmother of 17; predeceased by her cherished grand-daughter Genevieve. Family will receive relatives and friends on Sat. Dec. 7th 9:30 to 11 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Phila., PA. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Genevieve Lynn Farnan's memory to nextgen30.com, or NEXTGEN30, 1001 Lafayette St., Cape May, NJ 08204.
