|
|
LOTMAN
ARLINE JOLLES
On November 19, 2019, beloved mother, aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt, sister, sister-in-law and wife, passed away. She died after a good fight. Which is how she liked it. As the youngest of six children and the only girl, Arline was a fierce advocate for gender equality, serving as the inaugural director for the Governor's Commission on the Status of Women. She was the proud recipient of the presti-gious WOMEN'S WAY's Lucretia Mott Award, presented to a person or organization whose work reflects a commit-ment to the values of equity and justice for all. She had a long and distinguished career at Temple University both as a student earning her under-graduate degree, master's degree and juris doctorate degree and as an adjunct professor committed to sharing her wit and wisdom with the next generation. Arline was a frequent contributor to the OpEd columns of The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News and practiced law with great passion in Pennsylvania.
Her biggest accomplishment, no doubt, was her ever expanding family for which she served as matriarch. Arline was the wife of the late Maurice "Nash" Lotman and is survived by her beloved son, Mo Lotman andnieces Sarah Jolles and Marjorie Jolles and her many, many family members who brought her joy and regarded her so highly.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday, November 21st at 2 P.M. at the Roosevelt Memorial Park Chapel, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Sarah Jolles and Nathanael Gutwirth Thursday following services and Friday, November 22nd beginning at 3 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to Women's Way. www.womensway.org
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 20, 2019