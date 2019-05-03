Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for ARMAND D'AMBROSIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARMAND D'AMBROSIO

Notice Condolences Flowers

ARMAND D'AMBROSIO Notice
D'AMBROSIO
ARMAND


April 30, 2019. Beloved husband
of the late Rita (nee Testa). Beloved father of Denise (Dominick) Verrecchio, Anthony Turra, Frances Turra and the late Louis Turra. Loving grand-father of Valerie, Santino and Amelia. Great-grandfather of Alana. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING MONDAY 9 A.M. at the Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests contri-butions be made in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place., Memphis, TN.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now