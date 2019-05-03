|
D'AMBROSIO
ARMAND
April 30, 2019. Beloved husband
of the late Rita (nee Testa). Beloved father of Denise (Dominick) Verrecchio, Anthony Turra, Frances Turra and the late Louis Turra. Loving grand-father of Valerie, Santino and Amelia. Great-grandfather of Alana. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING MONDAY 9 A.M. at the Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests contri-butions be made in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place., Memphis, TN.
Expressions of Sympathy
Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019