|
|
MORAL
ARMANDO F.
age 86, of Newtown Square, PA, formerly of Springfield, PA, on May 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Aurora E. (nee Rios) Moral; loving father of Armando E. Moral (Christine) and Carmen M. DiPasquale (Frederick); dear brother of Aurora Moral. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Armando's memory to Amigos de Jesús, 2200 Byberry Road, Suite 110, Hatboro, PA 19040.
Arrs: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 (610-353-6300).
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019