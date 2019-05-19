Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for ARMANDO MORAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARMANDO F. MORAL

Notice Condolences Flowers

ARMANDO F. MORAL Notice
MORAL
ARMANDO F.
age 86, of Newtown Square, PA, formerly of Springfield, PA, on May 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Aurora E. (nee Rios) Moral; loving father of Armando E. Moral (Christine) and Carmen M. DiPasquale (Frederick); dear brother of Aurora Moral. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Armando's memory to Amigos de Jesús, 2200 Byberry Road, Suite 110, Hatboro, PA 19040.

Arrs: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 (610-353-6300).
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now