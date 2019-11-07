Home

Vraim Funeral Home
66 S. State Road
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-7770
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church
8701 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church
8701 Ridge Ave
Philadelpia, PA
Interment
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
St. Peter & St. Paul Cemetery
1600 Sproul Rd
Springfield, PA
On October 28, 2019. Loving father of Angelika Arshakone Selverian and Armen Tommy saelverian. Dearest and caring brother of Hasmik and Gegham (Marine) Selverian, loving uncle of Voltaire Sassoun (Anna) and Anna A. Selverian. His funeral service will be 11 A.M. Friday November 8, 2019 at St. Gregory the Illuminator, Armenian Apostolic Church, 87701 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, Pa 19128. Viewing one prior to service in the church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.

www.vraimfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019
