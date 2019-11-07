|
SELVERIAN
ARMEN
On October 28, 2019. Loving father of Angelika Arshakone Selverian and Armen Tommy saelverian. Dearest and caring brother of Hasmik and Gegham (Marine) Selverian, loving uncle of Voltaire Sassoun (Anna) and Anna A. Selverian. His funeral service will be 11 A.M. Friday November 8, 2019 at St. Gregory the Illuminator, Armenian Apostolic Church, 87701 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, Pa 19128. Viewing one prior to service in the church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019