Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
ARNOLD "GIANT GENE ARNOLD" RUBIN

ARNOLD "GIANT GENE ARNOLD" RUBIN Notice
RUBIN
ARNOLD "GIANT GENE ARNOLD"
Nov. 18, 2019 of Philadelphia, PA; beloved husband of Terryl (nee Steinberg); loving father of Jody (Deborah), Brian (Charlene), Frank (Lisa) Rubin; also survived by 12 cherished grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Thursday, 1:00 P.M., JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment at Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org/donate) or the (support.woundedwarriorproject.org)

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 20, 2019
Remember
