More Obituaries for ARSENIO TOME
ARSENIO TOME

ARSENIO TOME Notice
TOME
ARSENIO


Age 96, on May 30, 2019, of Chestnut Hill. Husband of the late Marie (nee Altomare). Survived by his brother Aldo Tome of Italy, his sisters Alma Del Tin of Italy and Ada Puglia of Philadelphia, as well as many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and lifelong friends. Relatives and friends may call at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031, Wednesday, June 5th at 9:30 A.M. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. (JACOB F. RUTH)
Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019
