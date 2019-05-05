|
|
O'CONNOR
ARTHUR B., JR.
Age 86, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. Of Marlton, NJ and formerly of Willing-boro, NJ and Spring Hill, FL. Beloved husband of Dorothy Kievitt O'Connor. Father of Kathleen (David) Rosenzweig, Peggy (Miles) Nelson and Cheryl (Jonathan) Parker. Grandfather of 6, Lisa, Kelly, Emily, Alex, Morgan and Jameson. Brother of Maureen Graney and the late Michael O'Connor. A gathering of family and friends will be held on May 13, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at St. Joan of Arc Church in Marlton, NJ. Memorial Mass will follow 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or a . To share your memories of Arthur, please visit www.givnish.com
Published on Philly.com on May 5, 2019