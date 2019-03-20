|
HILL
ARTHUR H.
On March 14, 2019, of Bellmawr, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 74. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Silvestro) for 34 years. Devoted father of Carl (Sharon), Dawn (Ryan) and Michael (Ann Marie). Loving grandfather of Natasha, Tatyana, Nirvana, Nija, Kwa, Alex, Michayla, Kiersten, Keith and the late Nicholas and great grandfather of MJ. Also survived by eight siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hill worked for USPS for 36 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to spend time with his family and he was a dog lover, especial-ly of his many Dobermans.
There will be a Viewing from 10 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., Saturday, March 23, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral Service 12:30 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in Mr. Hill's memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019