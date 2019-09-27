Home

Jerome J. Cassizzi Funeral Home, Inc.
2913-17 East Thompson Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 425-0978
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Jerome J. Cassizzi Funeral Home, Inc.
2913-17 East Thompson Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother of Divine Grace Church
ARTHUR J. "IKEY" TACCONELLI
TACCONELLI
ARTHUR J. "IKEY"
TACCONELLI
ARTHUR J. "IKEY"
Sept. 23, 2019. Devoted father of Patrick, loving brother of Dolores (Fran) Lucano and Pat (the late Don) Grosso. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and God-children. Dear friend of Cathy Madden. Longtime Big Brother, Photographer and member of the Sons of Italy #610. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday 9:00 - 10:45 A.M. at CASSIZZI FUNERAL HOME, 2913-17 E. Thompson St. (at Cambria) and to his 11:00 A.M. Funeral Mass, Mother of Divine Grace Church. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers family prefers donations to Mother of Divine Grace Church.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 27, 2019
