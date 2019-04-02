Home

On March 30, 2019, age 84, of Haddonfield, NJ. A graduate of Camden Catholic H.S. and Villanova U. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara (nee McIntyre). Lovingly survived by his daughter, Patricia A. McDevitt (Andrew); his son, Robert D. Ladner (Aoife M. O'Dalaigh); granddaughters, Shannon and Lily McDevitt. His viewing will be held Thursday from 7:00 - 9:00 P.M. at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, 11:00 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 4th Ave. and Kings Hwy., Haddon Heights. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019
