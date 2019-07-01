|
|
ELLIOTT
DR. ARTHUR Y. M.D. PH.D
of Lansdale, PA. on June 23, 2019. Husband of Pamela (nee Rose) Elliott; father of Laurie L Klingenmeyer, and David M. Relatives and friends are invited to his celebration of life on Sunday July 21st, 2019, with a service at 4:15 P.M. Viewing 3 to 7 P.M. at Talamore Country Club, 723 Talamore Drive Ambler PA. 19002. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Ambler.
Published on Philly.com on July 1, 2019