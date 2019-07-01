Home

Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home Inc
145 Tennis Ave
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-0595
DR. ARTHUR Y. ELLIOTT M.D. Ph.D.

DR. ARTHUR Y. ELLIOTT M.D. Ph.D. Notice
ELLIOTT
DR. ARTHUR Y. M.D. PH.D


of Lansdale, PA. on June 23, 2019. Husband of Pamela (nee Rose) Elliott; father of Laurie L Klingenmeyer, and David M. Relatives and friends are invited to his celebration of life on Sunday July 21st, 2019, with a service at 4:15 P.M. Viewing 3 to 7 P.M. at Talamore Country Club, 723 Talamore Drive Ambler PA. 19002. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Ambler.

www.shaeffmyers.com
Arr by SHAEFF-MYERS

Published on Philly.com on July 1, 2019
