ASSUNTA (DeSipio) AMBROSINI

ASSUNTA (DeSipio) AMBROSINI Notice
AMBROSINI
ASSUNTA (nee DeSipio)


Age 101, on May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Biagio. Devoted mother of Giovanni (Rita), Piacentino "Benny" (Lina) and Nicholas (Dora) Ambrosini. Nonna to 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Sister of Isidoro (Norina) DeSipio and Christina DiMatteo of Ripa Teatina, Italy. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SATURDAY, ,9 A.M., at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to St. Monica Church.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019
