DiJOSEPH
ASSUNTA "DOLLY"
(nee Cedrone)
Passed away on March 13, 2019. She was 96 years old. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Puggy". Devoted mother of Mary (Stephen) Cedrone, Janice DiJoseph, John (Linda) DiJoseph, Gerardo (Rose) DiJoseph and the late Joseph and James DiJoseph. Loving grandmother of Rita, John, Stefanie, Jake, Ricchina, Amanda, Jerry, Grayson, and the late James. Great-grand-mother of 4. Sister-in-law and best friend of Jean and Diana Cedrone. Viewing Saturday, 8:30 to 11:30 A.M., Annunciation Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Hospital or .
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019