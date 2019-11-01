|
|
ABRAHAM
AUDREY (NEE Wright)
Age 71, on Oct. 24, 2019, retired from Phila. School Board as a classroom aide. Wife of Thomas W. for 33 years. She leaves to mourn in addition to her beloved husband, 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grand. Funeral Service Tuesday Nov. 5th at Christian Stronghold Baptist Church, 4701 Lancaster Ave., Phila., PA 19131. Viewing 9 to 10:30 A.M. Services 11 A.M. Int. Marion Memorial Park, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19008.
L. THEODOSHIA GREEN FH
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019