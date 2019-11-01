Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for AUDREY ABRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY (Wright) ABRAHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AUDREY (Wright) ABRAHAM Notice
ABRAHAM
AUDREY (NEE Wright)
Age 71, on Oct. 24, 2019, retired from Phila. School Board as a classroom aide. Wife of Thomas W. for 33 years. She leaves to mourn in addition to her beloved husband, 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grand. Funeral Service Tuesday Nov. 5th at Christian Stronghold Baptist Church, 4701 Lancaster Ave., Phila., PA 19131. Viewing 9 to 10:30 A.M. Services 11 A.M. Int. Marion Memorial Park, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19008.

L. THEODOSHIA GREEN FH

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AUDREY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -