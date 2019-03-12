Home

On March 8, 2019, age 96. Beloved wife of 54 yrs. to the late James W. Devoted mother of Jeffrey (Suzana), Karen (William), Sandra (Keith), Barbara (the late Samuel) and Diana (Edward). Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and her sister Barbara Cutter. Audrey was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed being a homemaker and was very active in her church, serving in a variety of church positions and loved writing about her experiences in life. She enjoyed her retirement years in Cape May. Funeral Services Wednesday, 11 A.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 721 Paxon Hollow Rd., Broomall where friends may call after 10 A.M. Interment private.


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019
