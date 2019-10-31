|
|
VESCIO
AURORA R. (nee Dippolito)
October 29, 2019, age 96, of Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late Vincent; loving mother of Aurora, the late Barbara Pichler (Carl), Nancy Ronzan (Giampietro) and Vincent (Maria). Devoted grandmother of Vincent (Genevieve), Carri Ann, Anthony, Clare (Drew), Cynthia, Adamo, and Marilena. Dearest great-grandmother of Wade, Andrew, and Emelia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral Saturday 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Phila. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Aurora's memory may be made to Caring for Friends,
www.caringforfriends.org
FLUEHR F.H., Bensalem
215-639-3130
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019