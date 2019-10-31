Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Fluehr Funeral Home
864 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-3130
AURORA VESCIO
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Rd.
Philadelphia, PA
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Rd.
Philadelphia, PA
AURORA R. (Dippolito) VESCIO


1926 - 2019
VESCIO
AURORA R. (nee Dippolito)
October 29, 2019, age 96, of Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late Vincent; loving mother of Aurora, the late Barbara Pichler (Carl), Nancy Ronzan (Giampietro) and Vincent (Maria). Devoted grandmother of Vincent (Genevieve), Carri Ann, Anthony, Clare (Drew), Cynthia, Adamo, and Marilena. Dearest great-grandmother of Wade, Andrew, and Emelia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral Saturday 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Phila. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Aurora's memory may be made to Caring for Friends,
www.caringforfriends.org

FLUEHR F.H., Bensalem
215-639-3130

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019
