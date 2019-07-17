|
|
FLEURY
AUSTIN M.
On July 14, 2019. Husband of the late Mary (nee Newberger). Loving Dad of Margaret Tuman (Bob), Dee Murray (Joe), Austin (Joanne) and Tina Kwiatkowski (Rich). Pop of 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his brothers, Rev. Col. Joseph, Stephen (Arlene) and Gerard (Eileen). Predeceased by his siblings, Dolores Ann Swope, Robert and Jim. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Friday, July 19th, 10 A.M., at Nativity BVM Church, 2535 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila. PA 19134. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to 1626 Locust St., Phila. PA 19103.
www.rrfunerals.com
Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019