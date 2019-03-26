|
|
GOFFREDO
BARBARA A. (nee Henderson)
On March 25, 2019, age 75. Wife of the late Vincent; mother of Nancy Garofalo and Carolann (Scott) Pennock; sister of Robert, William and Thomas Henderson; grandmother of Joy.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, 9:15 to 10:15 A.M., St. Matthew Church, 3000 Cottman Avenue (19149). Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M. Interment Private. Family appreciates memorial contribu-tions to St. Matthew Church.
Services provided by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME Inc., 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019