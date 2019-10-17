|
|
PALLADINO
BARBARA A.
64 of Landenberg on Oct. 10, 2019. Aunt of Tina Carro (Adam), Lee Troung and Tim Troung. Great aunt to Nicholas, Anthony, Andrew and Alex. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Life Celebration 11:30 A.M. Sat. Oct. 19, 2019 at Piccolina Toscana Restaurant, 1412 N. DuPont St. Wilmington DE. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Forgotten Cats Inc., 4023 Kennett Pike, Suite 422 Greenville, DE 19807. Arrs.
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019