DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Piccolina Toscana Restaurant
1412 N. DuPont St.
Wilmington, DE
BARBARA A. PALLADINO

BARBARA A. PALLADINO Notice
PALLADINO
BARBARA A.


64 of Landenberg on Oct. 10, 2019. Aunt of Tina Carro (Adam), Lee Troung and Tim Troung. Great aunt to Nicholas, Anthony, Andrew and Alex. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Life Celebration 11:30 A.M. Sat. Oct. 19, 2019 at Piccolina Toscana Restaurant, 1412 N. DuPont St. Wilmington DE. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Forgotten Cats Inc., 4023 Kennett Pike, Suite 422 Greenville, DE 19807. Arrs.

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019
