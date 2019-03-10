|
|
ALLEN
BARBARA ANN
age 74, of Philadelphia, PA died February 11, 2019 at Penn Hospice. Born in Philadelphia, she was a lifelong resident. Barbara was a Corporate Event Planner for SmithKline Corp for over 25 years. She left SmithKline in 1988 and purchased an upscale franchise named Consignment Galleries of Haddonfield. She went on to operate the consignment shop for almost three decades. Barbara enjoyed the casinos and loved spending time with family and friends, of which she was always the life of the party! Barbara is predeceased in death by father Richard Allen, mother Mary Alice Allen. She is survived by sister Mary Alice Summers and nephews; Joe (Lisa), Patrick and Richard Summers. Donations can be made in her memory to the Free Library of Philadelphia. There will be a celebration of Barbara's life at the Jersey Shore in August.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019