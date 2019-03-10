Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ANN ALLEN

Notice Condolences Flowers

BARBARA ANN ALLEN Notice
ALLEN
BARBARA ANN


age 74, of Philadelphia, PA died February 11, 2019 at Penn Hospice. Born in Philadelphia, she was a lifelong resident. Barbara was a Corporate Event Planner for SmithKline Corp for over 25 years. She left SmithKline in 1988 and purchased an upscale franchise named Consignment Galleries of Haddonfield. She went on to operate the consignment shop for almost three decades. Barbara enjoyed the casinos and loved spending time with family and friends, of which she was always the life of the party! Barbara is predeceased in death by father Richard Allen, mother Mary Alice Allen. She is survived by sister Mary Alice Summers and nephews; Joe (Lisa), Patrick and Richard Summers. Donations can be made in her memory to the Free Library of Philadelphia. There will be a celebration of Barbara's life at the Jersey Shore in August.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.