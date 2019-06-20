|
PONTELLO
BARBARA ANN (nee Straka)
Age 78, of Springfield, passed on June 18, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Anthony P. Pontello; her loving children, Anthony P. Pontello II (Stacy) and Heather L. Swartz (Kevin). Cherished grandmother of Angelina Pontello and Tyler Swartz. Predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Julia Straka; and her sister, Rosemary Nauman.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday, June 21st, 10 to 10:45 A.M., with Funeral Mass to follow at 11.A.M., ALL IN CHURCH, at St. Kevin Church, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory are appreciated to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Foundation at P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.
Published on Philly.com on June 20, 2019