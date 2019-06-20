Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA PONTELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ANN PONTELLO

Notice Condolences Flowers

BARBARA ANN PONTELLO Notice
PONTELLO
BARBARA ANN (nee Straka)


Age 78, of Springfield, passed on June 18, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Anthony P. Pontello; her loving children, Anthony P. Pontello II (Stacy) and Heather L. Swartz (Kevin). Cherished grandmother of Angelina Pontello and Tyler Swartz. Predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Julia Straka; and her sister, Rosemary Nauman.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday, June 21st, 10 to 10:45 A.M., with Funeral Mass to follow at 11.A.M., ALL IN CHURCH, at St. Kevin Church, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory are appreciated to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Foundation at P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.