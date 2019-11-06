|
SINGER
BARBARA ANN
Age 81, of Wynnewood, PA passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at The Wayne Center in Wayne, PA. She was born Nov. 21, 1937 in Troy, NY to Harry and Catherine (nee Swain) Foster. She graduated Haverford High School in 1955 and was a proud alumna of The University of Pennsylvania's Class of 1959. She is survived by her daughters Julie Singer (Chris Sheerin) and Wendy Singer-Lowry (Chris Lowry); her grandchildren Jacob and Hannah Lowry; and her sister Judy Pflug (Dr. Gerald Pflug). The family will be holding a private gathering to honor Barbara. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) jdrf.org.
