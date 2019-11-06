Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA SINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ANN SINGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA ANN SINGER Notice
SINGER
BARBARA ANN


Age 81, of Wynnewood, PA passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at The Wayne Center in Wayne, PA. She was born Nov. 21, 1937 in Troy, NY to Harry and Catherine (nee Swain) Foster. She graduated Haverford High School in 1955 and was a proud alumna of The University of Pennsylvania's Class of 1959. She is survived by her daughters Julie Singer (Chris Sheerin) and Wendy Singer-Lowry (Chris Lowry); her grandchildren Jacob and Hannah Lowry; and her sister Judy Pflug (Dr. Gerald Pflug). The family will be holding a private gathering to honor Barbara. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) jdrf.org.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -