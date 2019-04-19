|
|
WINGATE
BARBARA ANN
59, resident of Phila., PA passed on April 14th, 2019. Barbara was a DJ for many years. She loved music, the Niagara Falls, dream catchers, her fur babies, and hot tea. She was a strong, amazing mom who loved her children with all her heart. She is survived by her love Russell Sweeney Sr., seven children, nineteen grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Her Service will be held on April 19th at 5:00 P.M. at THE LAMB FUNERAL HOME (at Forest Hills), 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019