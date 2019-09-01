|
|
SR. BARBARA ANNE NEWTON, RSM
Age 79, died August 26, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Samuel and Anna. In addition to her religious community, Sr. Barbara Anne is survived by her brother Tom, and her sisters, Rosemarie (Zimmer), Mary (Tiziano), and Anne (Caruso) as well as nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Monday, Sept. 16th, 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. Burial in the community cemetery will be Tuesday, Sept. 17th, 10 A.M. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy, Mid-Atlantic at the above address.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019