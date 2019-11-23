Home

BARBARA B. "BOBBI" WILSON

BARBARA B. "BOBBI" WILSON Notice
93, of Shannondell in Audubon, PA, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. She is pre-deceased by her first husband, Harrington Morell "Bill" Bailey; second husband, James D. Wilson; and son, James G. Wilson (Bonnie Wilson-Jones). She is survived by her children: Richard M. Bailey; Jeffrey B. Bailey (Nancy); Bonnie Tuttle (Jeffrey); Patricia A. Wolfe (James); Dale R. Wilson (Diane) and 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Helen Linde. Funeral Service, Tuesday, December 10th, 11:30 A.M. at Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087.


Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 23, 2019
