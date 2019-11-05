|
BIDDLE
BARBARA (nee Major)
On Nov. 4, 2019, age 79 yrs. of Wyndmoor. Beloved wife of the late Anthony G., Sr. Loving mother of Anthony G. Jr. (Kelly O'Neill), John M. (Sylvia) and David A. (Melissa). Also survived by 10 grandchildren Anthony III, Christina, David, Kathryn, Daniel, Matthew, Emily, Alivia, Tre and Tylor and one great granddaughter Isabela. Sister of Margie Scaduto, Theresa Mancini and the late Monica Sojkowski and Rose Marie Major. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Friday, 10:30 A.M., St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pk., Flourtown, PA 19031. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at the Church Friday after 9 to 10:15 A.M. Int. St. Augustine Cem., King of Prussia. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Genevieve's Church at the above address would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019