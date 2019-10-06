|
BIRD
BARBARA
A longtime resident of East Falls, Germantown, and Chest-nut Hill, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 1, 2019, at her current home in Estero, Florida in the company of her longtime partner and spouse of more than thirty-eight years, Donna Anderton. She was eighty-eight.Barbara was born in Peoria, IL, Oct. 26, 1930, daughter of Lyman Baker and Betty Ball Baker, and granddaughter of Murray Baker, a founder of Caterpillar Tractor. Her stepfather, whom she called "Daddy," was George Staub Eggleston. Barbara was married to her former husband, psychologist Dr. Hugh Robert Bird, for some twenty years. Together had three children, Michael Peter Bird, Timothy Lyman Bird, and Elizabeth Rebecca Bird. As Barbara's son Tim recently said, "Her family is her legacy." Barbara's life also touched many others besides her family. She was a lifelong peace and social activist, particularly for those less fortunate than she. As a vice president of the national Student YWCA, she arranged a groundbreaking biracial campus meeting at Sweet Briar College which became one basis for inte-grating that college. Later, she was one of a group of alumnae who saved Sweet Briar from bankruptcy and facilitated the path to greater success, stability, and leadership. In 1953, she visited newly emerging democracies for several months around the world, in India, Thailand, Jordan, and Germany in particular. Her excitement at what she saw and learned influenced her profoundly in her future work. She traveled in more than ninety countries and worked in thirty.Barbara was graduated from St. Petersburg High and Sweet Briar College. She studied at the University of Washington for a year, then transferred to Columbia University, where she earned her Master's Degree in social work. With her husband Bob Bird, Barbara developed a program in India for the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), a Quaker organization which gave a prototype to the US Peace Corps for its rural development work. Travelling independently and extensively, she located two-year rural residential placement opport-unities for college graduate young people, supported and supervised their work in the field. After the Birds' daughter, her youngest child Beth, entered school Barbara worked as Assistant Director at Interim House in Philadelphia, one of the first specialized treatment facilities for women in the nation. Later, she developed a program for special needs children in Philadelphia which enabled them to perform successfully in a classroom setting at Parkway Day School.
Barbara was a founder of the residential shelter Women Against Abuse in Philadelphia for battered women and their children. She established a school and children's program on the premises for those children, which she then directed successfully. Ultimately, she became Director of the entire shelter, which is among the oldest such continuing facilities in the United States. (CONT.)
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019