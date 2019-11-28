|
|
HOLBERT
BARBARA C.
84, of Horsham passed on Nov. 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Holbert. She is survived by children Edward Holbert (Barbara Ehlo), Karen Yealy (James), and Kimberly Rogers (Thomas), grandchildren Britney, Evan, Erin, Megan, James, and Melissa, her brothers William Thorpe, James Thorpe, Thomas Thorpe, and Thomas Murphy, and her sister Theresa Bailey.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Monday Dec. 2, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena RC Church, 321 Witmer Rd., Horsham PA 19044. Viewing in Church from 10 to 10:45 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to The Kidney Foundation, 1500 Walnut St #301, Phila., PA 19102. (kidney.org) Arrs by
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 28, 2019