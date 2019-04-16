|
|
GADON
BARBARA
On April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Steven. Devoted mother of Susan Gadon, Amy Fuchs (Ronald), Beth Stonberg (Stephen), and the late Richard Gadon (Dawn). Loving grand-mother of Sarah, Ava, Annabelle, Claire, Rachel, and Sylvie. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Tuesday 11:30 A.M. precisely at Beth Israel Cemetery, 6804 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Beth and Stephen Stonberg Tuesday following services and Wednesday beginning at 2 P.M. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to Har Zion Temple or the .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 16, 2019