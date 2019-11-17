Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Church
10th and Dickinson Sts.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Church
10th and Dickinson Sts.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA FANELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA J. FANELLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA J. FANELLI Notice
FANELLI
BARBARA J.


Entered into eternal rest peacefully on Nov. 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of Anthony and Anna Mae (nee Maida); Big Sister of Anthony Jr., John, Deborah (Charles) Michel, Gregory, Angela (John) Filosa, and Bernadette (Harry) Laspee; Dear aunt of Harry IV (Connie) Laspee, Dana (Joseph) Favatella, Bernadette Laspee, Gregory Fanelli, Anthony Laspee, Cristina Filosa, Allen Michel, Thomas Michel, Johnny Filosa, and Nicholas Fanelli; Great Aunt of Harry and Lucy. She was a longtime employee for Amerihealth Caritas who cherished spending time with her family and caring for her beloved parents. She was a devout Catholic and supported many charitable causes. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on WEDNESDAY Morning from 8:30 to 10:30 at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10:30 A.M. Entombment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 1511 S. 10th St., Phila., PA 19147.


logo
logo


Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -