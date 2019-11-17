|
|
FANELLI
BARBARA J.
Entered into eternal rest peacefully on Nov. 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of Anthony and Anna Mae (nee Maida); Big Sister of Anthony Jr., John, Deborah (Charles) Michel, Gregory, Angela (John) Filosa, and Bernadette (Harry) Laspee; Dear aunt of Harry IV (Connie) Laspee, Dana (Joseph) Favatella, Bernadette Laspee, Gregory Fanelli, Anthony Laspee, Cristina Filosa, Allen Michel, Thomas Michel, Johnny Filosa, and Nicholas Fanelli; Great Aunt of Harry and Lucy. She was a longtime employee for Amerihealth Caritas who cherished spending time with her family and caring for her beloved parents. She was a devout Catholic and supported many charitable causes. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on WEDNESDAY Morning from 8:30 to 10:30 at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10:30 A.M. Entombment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 1511 S. 10th St., Phila., PA 19147.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 17, 2019