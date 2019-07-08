|
HAAG
BARBARA J. (nee Cummings)
Age 58 yrs., on July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Fredrick E. Haag. Loving mother of Lindsey (Matthew) Burbano and Olivia (Christopher Chioffe) Haag. Cherished daughter of Emma (nee Nuskey) and the late Edward Cummings. sister of Sandra Yorgey, Linda Gallo and Cynthia Wilson. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends to celebrate Barbara's life on Thursday 9 A.M. followed by her Funeral Service 11 A.M. at THE CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME INC. 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. Wigard Ave.) Phila. 19128. Please send donations in Barbara's name to Jefferson Medical Oncology 925 Chestnut St., Suite 320A, Phila., PA 19120.
Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019