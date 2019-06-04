Home

Age 84, on May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles B. Ford; mother of Pamela (LeRoy) and Charles III; grandmother of Cameron, Brandon, ChiAyrsh (Matthew), Briana and CaiAyhn. Also survived by her sister, Shirley Jones and brother, Kenneth R. Dorsey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 11 A.M., at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd located at 654 Church Lane, Yeadon, PA 19050.
Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019
