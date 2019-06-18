Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
BARBARA L. "BONNIE GOWEN

On June 16, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 76. Daughter of the late George and Dorothy (nee Brown) Gowen, devoted mother of Kate and Claire Gowen, sister of George M. Gowen, Ellen G. McNeill, Thomas B. Gowen and the late Kevin M. Gowen, loving grandmother of Andrew and Christopher. Funeral Mass Friday, June 21, 12 Noon at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pk., Lafayette Hill. Viewing 10:30 -12 at Church. Interment private. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066.

www.lownes.com

Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019
