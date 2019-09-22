Home

Age 88, on Sept. 7, 2019, of Lafayette Hill. Beloved wife of the late John W. Sheble, loving mother of Anne Sheble, Jane (Tom) Macko, Martha (Will) Agate and Harriett (Carlos) Perez. Cherished grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 6. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11 A.M. at the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill ("PCCH"), 8855 Germantown Ave., Phila., 19118. Memorial donations may be made to both PCCH at the above address and Union Church, P.O. Box 133, Belgrade Lakes, Maine 04918.
