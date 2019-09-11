Home

BARBARA M. (Skarbek) MURRAY

BARBARA M. (Skarbek) MURRAY Notice
MURRAY
BARBARA M. (nee Skarbek)


Of Philadelphia, PA, beloved wife of the late Bernard M. Cohen, died suddenly Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Hospital. She was 77 years old. Barbara was born October 10, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Matthew P. and the late Jean F. Skarbek (nee Siemien). Mother of Joseph M. (Marylyn) and Sean M. (Dorothy); grandmother of Steven Ivan; sister of Robert Matthew (Barbara) and Jeanne Elaine (Edward Zebrowski); aunt to Janine Stanton (Robert); godmother to Jason Zebrowski (Jennifer), Matthew Skarbek (Heather) and Mark Skarbek (Jaclyn); great-aunt to Sofia, Vivien, Chase, Garrett, and Ivy.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday from 10 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M., at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111 www.stceciliafc.org. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 400 Market St., Phila., PA 19106 or , P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or PAWS (Phila Animal Welfare Society), 1810 Grant Ave., Phila., PA 19115.

www.wetzelandson.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019
