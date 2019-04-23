|
|
MEIL
BARBARA (nee Goodhart)
On April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Henry. Loving mother of Joanne (Robert) Berger and Bill (Carrie). Dear sister of Warren (Elaine) Goodhart. Adoring grandmother of Eliana, Amy, Sam and Jorie.
Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday, 1:30 P.M. precisely, Montefiore Cemetery (Sec. 4), Jenkintown PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to Ruth and Raymond Perelman Center for Advance Medicine, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., Phila., PA 19104.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019