Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. R)
Trevose, NJ
Shiva
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
her late residence
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA SICKLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA NAN (Stein) SICKLES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA NAN (Stein) SICKLES Notice
SICKLES
BARBARA NAN (nee Stein)


Died peacefully at home on July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis who died in 2017 after 58 yrs. of marriage. Loving mother of Nancy Jane (Alan Rothschild) and Kay Ellen (Mike Morse); Devoted grandmother of Cole, Jacob and Harper; Dear sister of Dr. Gerald (Sally) Stein. Barbara was born to Rose Miller Stein and Dr. Harry Nathaniel Stein in Phila., PA on Jan. 23, 1935. She graduated from Friends Central and then earned a Bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts in 1956 from The University of Pennsylvania. After college, she received a Fellowship to study social work at Bryn Mawr College. Barbara was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her husband, daughters, grandkids and her sons-in-law. She was happiest when she was with her family and friends, Bismark (her beloved Schnauzer), selling real estate and shopping. She was a talented painter. She will be missed. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Friday, 3 P.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. R), Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed Friday from 5:30 – 7:30 P.M. at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now