|
|
SICKLES
BARBARA NAN (nee Stein)
Died peacefully at home on July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis who died in 2017 after 58 yrs. of marriage. Loving mother of Nancy Jane (Alan Rothschild) and Kay Ellen (Mike Morse); Devoted grandmother of Cole, Jacob and Harper; Dear sister of Dr. Gerald (Sally) Stein. Barbara was born to Rose Miller Stein and Dr. Harry Nathaniel Stein in Phila., PA on Jan. 23, 1935. She graduated from Friends Central and then earned a Bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts in 1956 from The University of Pennsylvania. After college, she received a Fellowship to study social work at Bryn Mawr College. Barbara was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her husband, daughters, grandkids and her sons-in-law. She was happiest when she was with her family and friends, Bismark (her beloved Schnauzer), selling real estate and shopping. She was a talented painter. She will be missed. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Friday, 3 P.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. R), Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed Friday from 5:30 – 7:30 P.M. at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019