Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Haver-town, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Haver-town, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA PLATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA (Kirschner) PLATT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA (Kirschner) PLATT Notice
PLATT
BARBARA (nee Kirschner)
Of Havertown on July 1, 2019. She is the wife of the late William W. Platt; mother of William O. Lewis; sister of William E. Kirschner (Arlene) and godmother of Kathleen O'Malley. Family and friends may call 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Friday followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in Sacred Heart Church, Haver-town. Int. Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Ave, Haver-town, Pa 19083.

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now