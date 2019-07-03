|
PLATT
BARBARA (nee Kirschner)
Of Havertown on July 1, 2019. She is the wife of the late William W. Platt; mother of William O. Lewis; sister of William E. Kirschner (Arlene) and godmother of Kathleen O'Malley. Family and friends may call 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Friday followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in Sacred Heart Church, Haver-town. Int. Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Ave, Haver-town, Pa 19083.
STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019