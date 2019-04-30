|
GALATI
BARBARA T.
April 26, 2019. age 58. Beloved daughter of Frank and Norma (Bilotti); loving sister of Norma (Tom) Hlawatsch, Maria (Dan) Gentilucci, and Frank (Barb); aunt of Karl, Neil, and Danny
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Thursday, 9 to 10 A.M., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 17th and Morris Sts. Mass will begin at 10 A.M. Int. New St. Mary Cem., Bellmawr NJ. In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards in Barbara's memory are appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019