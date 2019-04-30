Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA GALATI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA T. GALATI

Notice Condolences Flowers

BARBARA T. GALATI Notice
GALATI
BARBARA T.
April 26, 2019. age 58. Beloved daughter of Frank and Norma (Bilotti); loving sister of Norma (Tom) Hlawatsch, Maria (Dan) Gentilucci, and Frank (Barb); aunt of Karl, Neil, and Danny
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Thursday, 9 to 10 A.M., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 17th and Morris Sts. Mass will begin at 10 A.M. Int. New St. Mary Cem., Bellmawr NJ. In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards in Barbara's memory are appreciated.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now