Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
BARBARA T. (Bernstein) RUBIN

BARBARA T. (Bernstein) RUBIN Notice
RUBIN
BARBARA T. (nee Bernstein)
Age eighty-nine, on November 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Rubin. Devoted mother of Gary Rubin (Terry), Mindi Raggi (Bob), David Rubin (Kimberly), Gwen Levine (Jan). Loving grandmother of Josh, Stefanie, Elly, Jessica, Eric, Alexa, Ari, Rachel, Harris, Miki, Leah; great-grandmother of Max, Leila, Willow, Miles. She is also survived by her sister, Sondra Rudolph.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M., on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at WM. ROWEN GRANT FUNERAL HOME INC., Street Rd. and 2nd St. Pike, Southampton PA 18966. Entombment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to a .
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 8, 2019
