Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Barrie fell asleep yesterday afternoon, we know that he is sleeping peacefully. He left his beloved wife of 60 years Judy, his 4 children and 8 grand-children, Andy (Sheryl), Karen (Mark Harris), Cathi Saunders (the late Michael) and Michael (Michelle); his grandchildren, Max and Julianna Tosto, Rachel and Alex Golland, Olivia and Ava Saunders, Asher and Tova Golland and his beloved sister- in-law, Jill Borden. His family was his greatest joy and he will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday, 12 P.M., Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the late residence, following burial. The family will receive again on Thurs. 7 to 9 P.M.

Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019
